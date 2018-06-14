Conor McGregor Appearing In Court And Meeting With Dana White, Ronda Rousey KO, Paige VanZant

- Now that she is headed for the UFC Hall of Fame next month, the promotion can once again push Ronda Rousey. The current WWE title challenger will become the first-ever female inducted into the hall of fame in Las Vegas before UFC 226 in July.

In the video above, Rousey lands a nasty knockout on challenger Bethe Correia in defense of her UFC female bantamweight title. Rousey challenges Nia Jax this Sunday night at WWE's Money in the Bank event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

- Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to appear in court Thursday following his charges from this past April. A few days from now, McGregor will meet with UFC president Dana White to discuss his future.

"He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month," White told TMZ Sports. "I don't know what's gonna happen. I don't know what Conor has planned. I don't know what Conor and his team have worked on."

McGregor stormed the Barclays Center ahead of UFC 223, injuring several fighters. He was charged with three misdemeanor crimes and a felony.

- Paige VanZant was looking forward to getting back inside the Octagon later this year. Unfortunately, the fighter will need to undergo further surgery on her broken arm.

VanZant suffered the injury during a loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in January. Despite having her arm broke, she continued to fight through until the final bell sounded.