Conor McGregor Appearing In Court And Meeting With Dana White, Ronda Rousey KO, Paige VanZant

- Now that she is headed for the UFC Hall of Fame next month, the promotion can once again push Ronda Rousey. The current WWE title challenger will become the first-ever female inducted into the hall of fame in Las Vegas before UFC 226 in July.
In the video above, Rousey lands a nasty knockout on challenger Bethe Correia in defense of her UFC female bantamweight title. Rousey challenges Nia Jax this Sunday night at WWE's Money in the Bank event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.
- Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to appear in court Thursday following his charges from this past April. A few days from now, McGregor will meet with UFC president Dana White to discuss his future.
"He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month," White told TMZ Sports. "I don't know what's gonna happen. I don't know what Conor has planned. I don't know what Conor and his team have worked on."
McGregor stormed the Barclays Center ahead of UFC 223, injuring several fighters. He was charged with three misdemeanor crimes and a felony.
- Paige VanZant was looking forward to getting back inside the Octagon later this year. Unfortunately, the fighter will need to undergo further surgery on her broken arm.
VanZant suffered the injury during a loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in January. Despite having her arm broke, she continued to fight through until the final bell sounded.
??Arm Update?? I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed. For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression. All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn't give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion. This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not. I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in. I will take the time off to heal this go around. I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future. Send some prayers up for me for recovery. Thank you.