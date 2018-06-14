Brock Lesnar Not Confirmed For SummerSlam Or Any Other Upcoming WWE Shows

We noted before, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of the August 19th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which could be where Lesnar drops the title. This would also likely be his last match for WWE under this run as his contract is expiring.

In an update, The Observer reports this week that Reigns vs. Lesnar for SummerSlam is not a done deal, as of this past weekend. Furthermore, Lesnar has not been confirmed for SummerSlam by Vince McMahon at this point. It was also noted that Lesnar has not been confirmed for any other WWE dates, which is very strange because he's the top champion for the RAW brand. Lesnar is said to be aware of this but unless things have changed in the last day or two, officials have not given the green light for his ring return.

Lesnar became the longest-reigning champion of the modern era this past week after passing CM Punk's reign of 434 days as WWE Champion. WWE now recognizes Lesnar's current world title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s. UFC President Dana White confirmed at Saturday's UFC 225 event that Lesnar is still interested in returning to UFC in the near future.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

