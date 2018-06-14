WWE 2K19 Cover Star To Be Unveiled This Monday, Mike Kanellis On How The Past 11 Months Have Been

- 2K today announced that it will host a virtual press conference this Monday to unveil the cover Superstar for WWE 2K19. The wrestler will comment on being of the cover of the latest WWE 2K game, and will reveal news about the new video game before hosting a Q&A session. Past cover Superstars include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and, most recently, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

The WWE 2K19 Press Conference takes place on Monday at 11 am ET and will stream live on the WWE 2K channels on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

- It's "Throwback Thursday" at WWEShop.com, where you can save up to 80% off legends merchandise. You can also take 20% off your purchase (includes championship titles). There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Thursday, June 14th at 11:59 PT.

- Mike Kanellis is 11 months sober this week. Despite not having appeared on SmackDown Live since last October, Kanellis, who is a proud new father, noted on Instagram that the last 11 months have "easily been" the best 11 months of his life.