WWE On Kenny Omega's Network Debut, Heidi Lovelace's Journey To Ruby Riott, Xavier Woods - Fortnite

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Formerly Known As" series, featuring a look at how Heidi Lovelace became Ruby Riott.

- This week's updates to the Hidden Gems Collection on the WWE Network features what WWE is calling Kenny Omega's WWE Network debut. Below are full details on today's additions:

The Real Omega Man

Before making a name for himself internationally, Kenny Omega shows his skills against Cru Jones in this match from Deep South Wrestling. (9/3/06)

Putting Hard Work to Use

After watching Bob Orton Sr. and Bob Orton Jr. in a special workout session, witness them in action against Steve Keirn and Mike Graham. (4/20/76)

Into the Woods

In this battle from Florida Championship Wrestling, Xavier Woods takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Michael Tarver. (6/5/11)

The Road to Perfection

On the road to perfection, Curt Hennig partners with his legendary father, Larry "The Axe," to battle The Road Warriors in a Tag Team Match. (4/21/85)

The Armstrongs and The Horsemen

Brad Armstrong and his legendary father, "Bullet" Bob, take on Tully Blanchard and Lex Luger in the 1987 Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup. (4/11/87)

- Xavier Woods won $10,000 for Connor's Cure during the first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament at EC3 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement along with video of The New Day throwing out pancakes at the tournament and a full stream:

Xavier Woods wins $10,000 for Connor's Cure in first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament Xavier Woods, member of The New Day and host of UpUpDownDown, leaped off the Battle Bus and into action in the first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament before leaving with $10,000 for Connor's Cure. The 50-team Pro-Am was held in Los Angeles during the 2018 E3 convention and featured some of the world's best Fortnite players teaming up with celebrities from TV, movies, music and sports for their share of a $3 million prize pool for charity. Woods was competing against the likes of Chandler Riggs of "The Walking Dead," UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Tyron Woodley, rapper Lil Yachty, NBA players Paul George and Kenneth Faried and more. In the 100-person virtual battle royale for survival, Woods was partnered with streamer CDNThe3rd, and the two outlasted more than half the field, coming in 24th place out of 50 teams. They each left with $10,000 for the charity of their choice, with Woods playing for Connor's Cure, which supports research in the battle against pediatric cancer. Congratulations, Xavier!