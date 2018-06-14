WWE To Begin Airing UK Tournament First Round Matches, Adam Cole Live Event Entrance, Bianca Belair

- Above is video of WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole making his entrance at Tuesday's NXT live event in Antwerp, Belgium. Cole retained his title over WWE UK Superstar Zack Gibson at that show.
- The WWE website and YouTube channel will begin airing first round matches from the WWE UK Title tournament today. These matches were filmed at the recent UK Download Festival. We posted the Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher video yesterday but below are the rest of the match release dates. As noted, the rest of the tournament will be taped on Monday, June 18th in London and the winner will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne the next night. The two-day event from London will air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.
Thursday, June 14
Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake 12 p.m. ET
Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners 3 p.m. ET
Friday, June 15
Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff 12 p.m. ET
Ligero vs. Travis Banks 3 p.m. ET
Monday, June 18
Amir Jordan vs. Zack Gibson 12 p.m. ET
Tucker vs. Joe Coffey 3 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 19
Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone 3 p.m. ET
- Dakota Kai and Biance Belair tweeted the following on their match to air on next week's NXT episode, which should be taped before "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday:
Strongest, roughest, toughest. She can keep on listing out words that have 'EST' on the end.. but I'm gonna kick that Smurfette inspired lipstick right off her face. https://t.co/OcBkuds8Qp— dakota ?? ????? (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 14, 2018
All those years spent kicking in the indies won't matter against me. I'm still better than you @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/ly3eZeXq77— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 14, 2018