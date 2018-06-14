WWE To Begin Airing UK Tournament First Round Matches, Adam Cole Live Event Entrance, Bianca Belair

- Above is video of WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole making his entrance at Tuesday's NXT live event in Antwerp, Belgium. Cole retained his title over WWE UK Superstar Zack Gibson at that show.

See Also Adam Cole Talks Pressure Of Carrying NXT After Talent Get Called Up To Main Roster

- The WWE website and YouTube channel will begin airing first round matches from the WWE UK Title tournament today. These matches were filmed at the recent UK Download Festival. We posted the Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher video yesterday but below are the rest of the match release dates. As noted, the rest of the tournament will be taped on Monday, June 18th in London and the winner will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne the next night. The two-day event from London will air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.

Thursday, June 14

Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake  12 p.m. ET

Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners  3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 15

Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff  12 p.m. ET

Ligero vs. Travis Banks  3 p.m. ET

Monday, June 18

Amir Jordan vs. Zack Gibson  12 p.m. ET

Tucker vs. Joe Coffey  3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 19

Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone  3 p.m. ET

- Dakota Kai and Biance Belair tweeted the following on their match to air on next week's NXT episode, which should be taped before "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday:

Strongest, roughest, toughest. She can keep on listing out words that have 'EST' on the end.. but I'm gonna kick that Smurfette inspired lipstick right off her face. https://t.co/OcBkuds8Qp — dakota ?? ????? (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 14, 2018