Mauro Ranallo To Miss WWE NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano On His Takeover Objective, Webster Vs. Drake

- Above is full video from Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake from the first round of the WWE UK Title tournament, taped at the UK Download Festival last week.
- The WWE website has a new Q&A with Johnny Gargano to promote the Chicago Street Fight with Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday. Gargano commented on his objective with the match:
"I have one objective: End Tommaso Ciampa. I don't want to win. The minute he taps out or his shoulders are pinned to the mat, and that bell rings and the match is over and I can't touch him —that's the easy way out for him. This match ends when he does."
- Mauro Ranallo revealed on Twitter that he will be missing Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event due to commitments with Showtime Boxing. Vic Joseph will be replacing him to call the show with Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. Mauro tweeted:
I'm blessed to have more than one job. Unfortunately,dates may conflict. Off to Dallas for a @ShowtimeBoxing tripleheader . That means I won't be in Chicago for #NXTTakeOver You'll be in good hands with @VicJosephWWE @McGuinnessNigel & @WWEPercyWatson ????— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 14, 2018