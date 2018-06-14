New Impact Hiring, 75 Wrestling Promotions On New Streaming Service, Hart Foundation Next Generation

- IMPACT Wrestling has hired music and wrestling interviewer Alicia Atout. Atout owned the AMBY website, where she interviewed many wrestling superstars, legends and musicians. Atout has worked with IMPACT as a backstage TV host along with hosting backstage interviews with RISE Wrestling and hosting Greektown Wrestling's Thursday Night Wrestling. She is also the backstage TV corespondent for Smash Wrestling which airs every Thursday night on Fight Network at 10PM EST. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D)

- MLW announced today that one of the sport's most celebrated dynasties will embark on a new era, as the Hart Foundation's Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (with Brian Pillman II) fill face ACH & Rich Swann on their Battle Riot card on July 19th at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. The event will also be a FUSION TV taping. Additionally, all four men will compete in the first-ever Battle Riot main event featuring 40 wrestlers. Tickets are available now at mlwnyc.eventbrite.com.

- Video startup Pivotshare is launching a new pro wrestling mega-channel, Powerslam, with 75 of the biggest promotions in the wrestling industry from around the world with 2,000 hours of content. The Powerslam Wrestling Network will be available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Roku devices, as well as Amazon Prime Channels. They sent us the following press release: