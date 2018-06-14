Xavier Woods Responds To Hate Post, Mauro Ranallo’s NXT Takeover Replacement, Women World Cup

- Above is behind-the-scenes video of WWE's new World Cup photo shoot with Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Paige, Asuka and Dasha Fuentes.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo will miss Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event due to commitments with Showtime Boxing. He will be replaced by Vic Joseph, who will call the show with Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. WWE has confirmed that Mauro and Nigel will call the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament and the NXT UK Championship events, which tape next Monday and Tuesday to air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.

- Xavier Woods and many wrestling fans took to Twitter today and responded to a viral tweet that shows a screenshot of a post made by a man named Dahneel Ben Yasharahla. The man warned readers to "protect your children from this subliminal gay crap" when posting a photo of The New Day's Booty-Os cereal. Yasharahla proceeded to rant about how the cereal is "homosexuality food" and how WWE & The New Day are gay. You can see the tweet along with Woods' reply below: