John Cena Filming, Cena On Eid Mubarak, WWE - Kota Ibushi Note, Flash Morgan Webster Backstage Promo

- WWE posted this video of Flash Morgan Webster after his win over James Drake in the first round of the WWE UK Title tournament. Webster will now face Jordan Devlin in the quarterfinals.

"How am I feeling? I'm feeling really, really good," Webster said. "The better question is, how are the other guys in the tournament feeling? I've seen the videos, they all say they need this, they want this to justify their careers. I've been doing that for 8 years. In London, in Cardiff, in Reseda. I've been doing it everywhere. I don't need to win this tournament to justify myself. I'm confident and that confidence means I will win this tournament. I'll be confident in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals, in the finals, and I'll be walking so confident against Pete Dunne that on night 2 at Royal Albert Hall, you'll be looking at the new WWE United Kingdom Champion. Why? Because In Mod We Trust."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Cruiserweight Classic competitor they would like to see brought back for WWE 205 Live. As of this writing, 67% voted for Kota Ibushi while 33% voted for Zack Sabre, Jr. The other options have no votes - Da Mack, Alejandro Saez, Damian Slater, Tyson Dux and Anthony Bennett.

- John Cena is currently filming the final scenes for the Bumblebee movie that comes out in time for Christmas but he recorded this video to send Happy Eid Mubarak wishes to Muslim fans: