SmackDown Star Would Love To Go To NXT, Indie Wrestler Applies For WWE-Related Trademark, UK Match

- Above is full video from Joseph Conners vs. Ashton Smith in the WWE UK Title tournament, filmed at the UK Download Festival last week. Smith will now face Travis Banks in the quarterfinals.

- It's interesting to note that a woman named Tatevik Hunanyan, who wrestles on the California indie scene as Tatevik The Gamer, applied to trademark the "Sister Abigail" name earlier this month. The use associated with the trademark is, "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

WWE has never applied to trademark the Sister Abigail name, despite the character being associated with The Wyatt Family for several years now. Tatevik actually applied for WWE Tough Enough back in 2015 but never made it to the competition.

- We noted a while back how Mike Kanellis tweeted that he missed wrestling as WWE rarely uses him these days. The RAW Superstar did a Twitter Q&A today and wrote the following when asked if he would be interested in switching brands or going to WWE NXT: