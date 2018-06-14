Sid Vicious Reveals The Biggest Mistake Of His Wrestling Career

Sid Vicious appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney and spoke about what he considers the biggest misstep of his wrestling career. There came a point where he could either sign with WCW or WWE. At that time, Dusty Rhodes was coming in to be the booker for WCW, wanted Sid to be the main attraction and asked him to go get a new deal signed with WCW before he would get the main event push.

"[Dusty] said, 'We're gonna do this, we're gonna that, you're going to be everything, Sid. Now you go and sign a contract so I know you're going to be here,'" Sid said. "Now, at the time I'm only making $250,000 a year, but that's good money, nobody else is making that kind of money there except for a handful of people. We come to an agreement, they offered me $500,000."

During the meeting, Sid noted WCW opened the door that he could call Vince McMahon. He thought he could take Hogan's spot in the company, called up WWE HQ and was able to get a hold of Vince. Sid ended up on a plane and met with him that same afternoon.

"[Vince] sits down and says, 'Well, Sid, we don't give guaranteed money, but here's the magic wand. You tell me what you want,' and I said, 'I want Hogan's spot,'" Sid responded. "He said, 'It's yours.' ... I wondered what kind of money are we talking about and he talked about merchandising and what WrestleMania would bring and things like that. He said WrestleMania would bring is the same that I would make in a year at WCW. He suggested that, he didn't say for sure."

Initially, Sid decided to go with the guaranteed money that WCW offered, but Vince's last pitch got him to change his mind, which ended up being his mistake.

"By the time I got home, WCW has gotten wind of this somehow and now they've offered me $750,000, guaranteed," Sid said. "So I thought, 'F--- Vince McMahon, I'm signing that thing tomorrow morning.' So, this is probably the biggest mistake of my life. I'm leaving, the phone rings and it's Vince McMahon ... he said, 'Are you going to sign that [WCW] contract?' and I said, 'Yes, I am. I didn't call because I didn't want to put you in the middle and play that middle game. I didn't think it was fair. Mr. McMahon this is more money that I can ever dream of and I'm going to sign the deal.' He says, 'Sid. You're never going to get this opportunity again.' So, I made my mind up to f------ take that chance. And it was a big mistake, I never made that kind of money [in WWE]. I made $150,000 for WrestleMania. I made good money, I don't think I made $750,000. Still, it was a big mistake, when I look back on it, it was the only real mistake I made in the business."

