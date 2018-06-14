Ricochet And Aleister Black Tour Videos, Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Message To Saudi Soccer Team, Stock

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black showing love to France following his main event win at live event in Paris on Monday. Black retained over Lars Sullivan by DQ at the Paris show. On a related note, below is video of Ricochet talking about working the Download Festival and the Paris live event this past week. As noted, Ricochet tweaked his leg in Paris but he is still scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream at "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night. Ricochet says the tour has been tiring for everyone but this is what they love to do and were born to do, so they will keep on putting on amazing matches & killing it.

- WWE stock was up 0.50% today, closing at $61.99 per share. Today's high was $62.58 and the low was $61.40.

- Below is new video of Shinsuke Nakamura sending a shout-out to Saudi Arabia's soccer team as they prepare for the 2018 World Cup: