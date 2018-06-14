Lana On How She Gets Her Pre-Match Energy Boost, Vic Joseph Talks Takeover (Video), New WWE Book Art

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo will be replaced by Vic Joseph at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event. Vic will call the action with Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. Above is new video of Joseph talking about the gig. The WWE 205 Live announcer says it's an honor filling in for someone he looks up to. Vic says one of his goals since coming to WWE has been to call a Takeover event and now he can check that off. Vic also talks about how busy his 2018 has been and says he's very excited to add Takeover to that list.
- Lana recently spoke with Women's Health to discuss her diet. She revealed that she sometimes needs an energy boost before going out to the ring and used to rely on Sour Skittles to get the job done but now she has some dark chocolate or coffee to get the sugar rush before going out. Lana also commented on how she's a big dessert person and doesn't have a cheat day in her line-up.
"I am more of a dessert person," she said. "I don't have a cheat day. If I really want an Oreo before I go out and wrestle, I'm going to have it and it's going to be fine."
- A new "Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How Wrestlemania Comes to Life" book on WWE's WrestleMania will be released on Tuesday, August 7th from ECW Press and Jon Robinson. The official WWE book will be released as a hardcover and can currently be pre-ordered at a sale price via this Amazon link. Below is the official synopsis and cover art:
Creating the Mania takes fans backstage with an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes stories of WrestleMania 34, which is set to take place in April 2018. Follow the yearlong life cycle of WWE's biggest event, from how the storylines were developed to how the host city was selected, from the logistics and planning behind hosting over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe to the rivalries and matches playing out inside the ring, in a book that chronicles the events leading up to the "Showcase of the Immortals."
This journey includes exclusive interviews with top Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and "Phenomenal" A.J. Styles, breaking down their year leading up to 'Mania and the highs and lows that go along with being a WWE Superstar ? pushing their hardest, all with the same goal in mind . . . to main event WrestleMania.