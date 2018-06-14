ROH Posts Article On The Elite - New Day At E3, Kenny Omega To Be In Game Commercial, Young Bucks

- Above is The Young Bucks vs. Cheeseburger and Delirious from 2016's ROH Conquest Tour. The Bucks would hit IndyTaker for the pinfall victory.

- Much like WWE, ROH also posted an article earlier today on The New Day going up against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a Street Fighter V showdown at E3 in Los Angeles.

"The rivalry between Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods has escalated to the point in which the dispute can only be settled in a 'street fight.' And they're not coming alone. The clash pro wrestling fans thought they would never see will take place June 14 when ROH/NJPW stars The Elite (Omega and The Young Bucks) take on WWE stars New Day (Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston) in a Street Fighter V battle at the E3 2018 video game expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gamer extraordinaires Omega and Woods have competed against each other twice before. At the annual CEO fighting game championships in 2016, Omega handily defeated Woods in Street Fighter V, but Woods prevailed in the rematch at the 2017 CEO event. After Omega's huge victory over Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's Dominion on June 9, Woods congratulated Omega via Twitter but then vowed to run through him at E3 2018. Woods also intimated that Omega wouldn't be able to find any friends to team up with him. Omega responded by tweeting, 'For you to assume that I wouldn't find any friends for E3 is about as silly as your mid-card comedy act partners. Get ready for your first main event, boys.' The time for talking is over. Let the games begin."

- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will be featured in a BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! mobile video game commercial, which is made by Bushiroad, parent owner of NJPW. The game is also going to be one of the sponsors for the G1 Special in San Francisco on July 7 where Omega will defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

Kenny Omega has been chosen to be featured in a BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! commercial!

Is he as fierce playing the game as he is on the ring? Find out soon!



Here is a taste of the commercial.



Download the game here! https://t.co/p2Rk1EbSt3@KennyOmegamanX #bangdream #g1usa pic.twitter.com/IoTdphbiwm — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 14, 2018