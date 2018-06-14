Who Won New Day Vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks At E3?, Teams Working Together More?, Full Video

The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston) defeated The Elite (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) in a Street Fighter V battle today at the E3 convention in Los Angeles. The game ended 2-1 as Kofi defeated Nick Jackson, Kenny defeated Big E and Woods defeated Matt Jackson.

That first series led to Omega challenging Woods to see who could get to 5 wins first. Woods challenged The Young Bucks & Omega to put their IWGP Titles on the line but the stipulation ended up being one that would see the loser eat hot peppers. Omega finished the competition off 5-4 and The Elite took the overall win. Omega ended up eating peppers as well because he didn't want Woods showing him up.

There was lots of friendly back & forth between the two sides during the gameplay. The Young Bucks ended up superkicking host Tasty Steve at one point following one of Omega's losses to Woods. There was another notable moment from The Young Bucks during the competition when Matt asked, "Who's ready to see The Young Bucks virtually superkick The New Day back to WWE's midcard?"

After the competition, Woods talked about first reaching out to Omega on Twitter a few years back and teased working together more in the future.

"This day is what we have been working on, together, for the past 3 years," Woods said while recovering from the peppers. "So we want to say that we appreciate every single person, anybody who's ever watched a dumb video that we made, anybody who's ever picked up a controller, anybody who ever picked up a stick because they love fighting games. 4 years ago I reached out to him on Twitter, I slid in his DMs. I said, 'Hey, I know you like fighting games, you like video games. I do, too. We both wrestle.' We're from two different worlds, these two groups, and hopefully we see a day where it all comes together exactly how everybody wants it to. Today was step 1. So go tell your friends that didn't watch this, that they need to watch this. Go tell your friends that aren't talking about this, that they need to talk about it because what happened today is because of these three right here [points to The Elite]." And even though

Omega followed Woods with a show-closing promo of his own and also teased The New Day and The Elite working together more.

"You know, it's true. Years and years and years ago, two men set out on a path. A path to change not only the wrestling world but the world of video games as well," Omega said while also recovering from the peppers. "We felt that, yes, these two worlds should come together. They should unite. We shouldn't be against each other, we should all work together towards one common goal. Somehow because of the powers that be, because of you people that wanted to see it happen, this, this video game competition, has happened between people from two completely different companies. In a literal sense, it truly is a new day. I have a catchphrase, Change The World, and that's exactly what people like The New Day are doing, and that's exactly what we're trying to do here. Guess what, everyone? We don't hate each other. In fact, what we want to do is work together to give you guys the best entertainment package you've ever seen. As far as I'm concerned, step 1 was a giant success. This feud, as of today, is over. However, at some point in time, Creed, I hope I run into you again. And even though, yes, I respect you, yes, in fact I respect all of you, I may even love you..."

The stream ended with both groups hugging and embracing. Above is full video of the stream from Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Below are post-match Twitter comments from Woods: