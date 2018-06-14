Former Knockout Returns On Tonight's Impact

Rebel returned on tonight's episode of Impact in a losing effort against Taya Valkyrie.

Rebel previously worked for TNA from 2013 until September of 2016 and also made a short return in 2017. Most will remember her run as part of The Menagerie alongside Crazzy Steve, Knux, and The Freak.

Above and below are videos of her return.