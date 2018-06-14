Slammiversary Title Match Confirmed On Tonight's Impact, Tag Title Match For Next Week, Knockouts

- In the video above, The King was able to get Santana and Ortiz a shot at Z&E's (DJZ and Andrew Everett) Impact World Tag Team Titles. The two teams will have a match next week.

- Although the title match was previously announced at a Slammiversary press conference earlier this month, Moose defeated Eli Drake on tonight's show to become the number one contender for Austin Aries' Impact World Championship. The two will meet at Slammiversary in Toronto on July 22.

BREAKING: The main event of Slammiversary is official. "Mr. IMPACT Wrestling" @TheMooseNation will challenge "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived" @AustinAries for the IMPACT World Championship on July 22nd in Toronto.



- After defeating Rebel on tonight's show, Taya Valkyrie challenged Madison Rayne to a match next week to make sure Rayne knows this division is her kingdom now. Rayne is scheduled to take on Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung at Slammiversary.