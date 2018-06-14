WrestlingInc.com

Slammiversary Title Match Confirmed On Tonight's Impact, Tag Title Match For Next Week, Knockouts

By Joshua Gagnon | June 14, 2018

- In the video above, The King was able to get Santana and Ortiz a shot at Z&E's (DJZ and Andrew Everett) Impact World Tag Team Titles. The two teams will have a match next week.

- Although the title match was previously announced at a Slammiversary press conference earlier this month, Moose defeated Eli Drake on tonight's show to become the number one contender for Austin Aries' Impact World Championship. The two will meet at Slammiversary in Toronto on July 22.


Impact Wrestling Results (6/14): Number One Contender Match, Brian Cage Vs. Matt Sydal, Knockouts
- After defeating Rebel on tonight's show, Taya Valkyrie challenged Madison Rayne to a match next week to make sure Rayne knows this division is her kingdom now. Rayne is scheduled to take on Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung at Slammiversary.


