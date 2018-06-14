WWE Reaching Out To NJPW And 'All In' Talents?, Speculation On WWE Having Interest In Top Stars

There has been a lot of talk about WWE making moves on opening lines of communication with wrestlers that are working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and wrestlers who have been announced for the big All In event from Chicago later this year, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

No confirmation yet on who WWE may be interested in but there's speculation on WWE wanting to make a play for IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. WWE has given a lot of promotion to Omega and The Young Bucks this week when plugging their Street Fighter V showdown against The New Day at E3, which we recapped today at this link. WWE also released a 2006 Kenny Omega match from Deep South Wrestling on the WWE Network this week and gave it a strong push on the website & social media.

Omega's NJPW contract reportedly expires in January while The Young Bucks' contract expires later this year.

