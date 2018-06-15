Earlier this month, NXT Star Zeda was released by WWE and recently appeared on The Roman Show to talk about working in the Mae Young Classic and her future with pro wrestling:

If she'll be back for this year's Mae Young Classic:

"I have no idea if I'll be in the Mae Young Classic. I hope I am it. It would be awesome. In the indies I am wiling to wrestle anyone because I want to get out there because I've really been exposed only to NXT for the most part at least here in Florida. Of course, I want to wrestle [another WWE MYC competitor], Renee Michelle."

Working in last year's Mae Young Classic:

"It was a great experience, very different. Before I went to NXT it was like I had some indie wrestling friends and I saw some shows here and there, but not a lot. Going in there it's like learning how everything is done and then coming [to the WWE MYC] I'm like, wow, they're more for TV and more detailed because they have to be."

If she plans on going back to MMA or will focus on wrestling:

"No, I want to focus my time in wrestling. I've spent ten years in MMA. After doing all that, doing MMA, and the entertainment industry, like singing and dance. I was always torn between the two. I was like 'Should I chase the MMA career or acting/modeling career?' Afterwards, when I realized there was [wrestling], this was more fitting for me and I really want to explore this route."

Zeda also talks about the growing wrestling market in China. You can see the full interview in the video above or the full highlights by clicking here.