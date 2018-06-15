Conor McGregor Has New Court Date, UFC Fighter Against Greg Hardy Signing, Colby Covington

- Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor appeared in the Brooklyn Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday on his charges from the UFC 223 incident. McGregor, along with teammate Cian Cowley, stated in a brief statement to the judge that their legal team needs more time. A new hearing has been scheduled for July 26.

In a statement he gave outside the courthouse, McGregor said "I regret my actions. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I'm hopeful it gets resolved soon."

Back in April, McGregor, Cowley and several others stormed the Barclays Center following a media event. They attacked a van transporting UFC fighters back to a hotel. The results left several fights scrapped from the event and injuries to many on the van.

- One current UFC fighter has decided to speak out against the idea of Greg Hardy competing inside the Octagon. Jessica-Rose Clark told the "Phonebooth Fighting" podcast that she doesn't believe Hardy should be signed based on his past domestic violence charges.

"I don't believe people like that change," Clark said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "Athletic ability seems to supersede any negative thing you do in your life. You see it time and time again, like Kobe Bryant. It happens so often and it blows my mind that that's where our society is at."

Clark's former fiance, Julian Wallace, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two counts of assault from an incident involving the fighter. Clark is set to face Jessica Eye at UFC Fight Night 132.

- Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at a recent Miami Marlins baseball game. Covington claimed the title with a decision victory at UFC 225 over Rafael dos Anjos.