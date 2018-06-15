Daniel Bryan Helping SmackDown Star For Women's MITB, Japanese Women's Wrestler In MYC, WWE Shop

- According to Tokyo Sports (h/t to @reasonjp), Japanese wrestling veteran Meiko Satomura will be competing in the Mae Young Classic this summer. Satomura co-founded Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling in Japan, and had worked occasionally for WCW from 1996 - 1997.

- Lana noted on her Instagram story that Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have been working with her to prepare for this Sunday's Women's Money In The Bank match.

"I'm in San Diego, I just wrapped training with Daniel Bryan and Brie," Lana said. "They were amazing, they've been helping me prepare for this Money In The Bank ladder match that I have this Sunday. I'm so excited!"

You can check out a photo from the session below: