WrestlingInc.com

Cedric Alexander Warns 205 Live Star About Turning Out Like Enzo Amore

By Raj Giri | June 15, 2018

Although new 205 Live star Lio Rush has yet to debut on the show, he's already picking a fight with the Cruiserweight division's top dog, Cedric Alexander. The two got into a Twitter fight after Rush replied to the video below that Alexander posted on Twitter:



That led to the exchange below, which resulted in Alexander referencing Enzo Amore:













Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top