Cedric Alexander Warns 205 Live Star About Turning Out Like Enzo Amore

Although new 205 Live star Lio Rush has yet to debut on the show, he's already picking a fight with the Cruiserweight division's top dog, Cedric Alexander. The two got into a Twitter fight after Rush replied to the video below that Alexander posted on Twitter:

Enjoy the HAppppppy moments while they still last. I plan on taking some food off some tables. #ICameToCollect https://t.co/t1IahVa7PM — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 14, 2018

That led to the exchange below, which resulted in Alexander referencing Enzo Amore:

Excuse me.....don't you see grown folks talking?!? Go sit back down at the kids table!#KingsTable https://t.co/IlPBT0rOVL — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 14, 2018

Ahhhh yes yes i see. While'I'm there at this " kids table " I'll make sure to prep your daughter so that she knows in advance to be slightly less disappointed when she's eating cereal with water instead of milk because i took ?? out her daddy's pockets. https://t.co/bJl7NAr6ZR — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 15, 2018

My daughter is ROYALTY, she doesn't speak to peasants https://t.co/e8tDcnbwOa — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

Assuming that makes you the jester since you're talking to this "peasant" yourself? ????? Or does that make me the uncrowned King? Must be nice making a living off your ass keeping the throne warm for me. That's nice of you Ceddy ??. No wonder the people love you. https://t.co/jQEYIJJvro — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 15, 2018

That's funny, you're funny??



Do something more than being a loud mouth on Twitter and maybe I'll take you seriously.



Remember where that got ya last time????? https://t.co/TgXfjpodxc — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

Let's all laugh with @CedricAlexander shall we . HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA..... HAHHA ?? pic.twitter.com/P7gIbLe3Sd — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 15, 2018

Now I get what you mean when you say "#ICameToCollect" ....



You playing with Monopoly money?? https://t.co/o8AR6DUIOz — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

@CedricAlexander says the 30 year old man that thinks he Spider-Man ??????. Go find yourself "champ" and comb that NA-NA-NAPPY ASS head! pic.twitter.com/c9N0xvLotP — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 15, 2018

This coming from the kid who wants to be a fake rapper. We had one of those on 205Live.



You wanna end up like him?



I suggest you watch your mouth youngster pic.twitter.com/M8gbDzA5lo — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

You talking reckless buddy boy ??. No worries though. Just know WE watching and when that time come, you gonna have to #PayUp . https://t.co/pW0rf3gi4G — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 15, 2018