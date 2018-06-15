WWE Superstar To Undergo Surgery After Money In The Bank

Charlotte Flair is currently scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant shortly after Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Flair has been working with the ruptured implant for months and kept putting off surgery as she didn't want to miss WrestleMania 34. The surgery was delayed again due to Money In the Bank but now is the time to get the surgery done as she needs to be back by late July for the build to SummerSlam on August 19th.

Flair is scheduled to compete in the women's MITB Ladder Match on Sunday with Lana, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

