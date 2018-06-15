Live WWE Now Set, Mauro Ranallo Talks WWE UK Gig (Video), The Club Watches John Cena Vs. AJ Styles

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring The Club's Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE Champion AJ Styles watching the Styles vs. John Cena match from Money In the Bank 2016.

- There will be a live episode of WWE Now on Sunday at 2pm EST, just a few hours before the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Hosts Renee Young and Mike Rome will be joined by Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch on the show. Below is the announcement:

WWE Now goes live before WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Renee Young and Mike Rome will host a live WWE Now preview of WWE Money in the Bank 2018 on Facebook and YouTube, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan hours before they each compete at the thrilling event. Lynch hopes to stand tall in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and you can get exclusive insight into her state of mind before this career-altering bout. A former Mr. Money in the Bank in his own right, Bryan can provide an interesting take on the match stipulation, as well as his looming showdown with Big Cass. Don't miss this unique live look at these Superstars before the evening's thrilling event, streaming on Facebook and YouTube this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

See Also Mauro Ranallo Talks No Longer Commentating On WWE SmackDown Live

- WWE posted this video of Mauro Ranallo talking about calling the WWE UK Title tournament with Nigel McGuiness later this month. As noted, Mauro will be missing Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event due to commitments with Showtime Boxing. Vic Joseph will replace him, calling the show with Nigel and Percy Watson.