WWE 2K Cover Superstar And Bonus Character Revealed, Aiden English Teases MITB Surprise, The Miz

- AJ Styles will apparently be the cover Superstar for WWE 2K19, while Ronda Rousey will be the pre-order bonus character, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. A commercial for the game was shot this week with Styles and Ronda Rousey, as well as Rey Mysterio, who reportedly plays a big part in the spot. Mysterio has been rumored to be returning to WWE sooner than later, although he had been announced for All In this September. He most recently wrestled at NJPW Dominion last Saturday. Jeff Hardy is also reportedly in the commercial, as well as several other wrestlers.

The official announcement will take place on Monday at 11 am ET and will stream live on the WWE 2K channels on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

- The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 3022 Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Ohio this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Aiden English is teasing a surprise at this Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. He posted the following on Instagram: