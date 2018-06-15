Triple H Open To The Idea Of WWE Cross-Promoting With New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling is carving out a huge place for themselves in the pro wrestling landscape and hearts of fans all over the world. Many people watched Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada's epic Dominion confrontation in awe and although there will always be detractors, the general consensus is the match was a masterpiece.

It seems WWE is being a bit more friendly toward the Bullet Club recently as both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were featured in a huge way in WWE's promotion of The New Day's E3 escapades. The Cleaner is also featured on the WWE Network as a "Hidden Gem" where WWE utilized one of the only pieces of footage they had of Omega in Deep South Wrestling to capitalize on his incredible name value.

With New Japan Pro Wrestling and their high match quality making headlines all over the world causing Dave Meltzer to create new spaces for more stars to hand out ratings, a partnership with WWE would be ideal. After all, if the two companies converged or even shared talent it could be a huge advantage all around. But we are still dealing with baby steps at this point and while The New Day and Golden Elite's E3 Street Fighter war was a good start, there is plenty more room to go before the companies actually start sharing talent.

But Triple H seemed open to the idea of joining forces with New Japan eventually when he spoke with Sunsport and compared it to a partnership WWE currently has with a few other companies.

"We have an alliance with PROGRESS in the UK, a situation with ICW in Scotland, two very well run and respected promotions that do good business – but more importantly they are cultivating talent. They are not just exploiting talent and grabbing guys to do a show with them, they are teaching talent and trying to make them better, which is what it is all about for me."

"Is there opportunity for cross-promotional events?" Triple H continued, "Absolutely, with the right things. It's a blank slate and I'm open to just about anything if the right situation shows itself."

It looks like there could be a chance down the line for some incredible cross-promotional opportunities between WWE and New Japan. Because since Triple H could very well eventually find himself in the position where he's the one making the call to join forces with NJPW, it sounds like he's already very open to the idea provided the right situation comes along.

