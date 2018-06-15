WWE Star Training Indie Talents (Photos), HHH - Takeover Note, Dave Mastiff Vs. Kenny Williams Video

- Above is full video from Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff in the WWE UK Title tournament, filmed last week at the UK Download Festival. Mastiff will now face Joe Coffey in the quarterfinals.

- Triple H and Cathy Kelley will do a live Facebook interview after WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night. We will have coverage of the interview following our Takeover coverage on Saturday night.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Lince Dorado continues to work as a trainer at the I Believe In Wrestling Dojo in Orlando, Florida. The Dojo sent us these photos of Lince training former NXT Superstar Zeda and others this week: