Xavier Woods Thanks Fans, WWE Grand Slam Contenders, Female WWE Stars Who Went For Titles In Debuts

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 6 female Superstars who challenged for titles in their debuts - Stephanie McMahon vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Jacqueline, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim vs. Jazz in a Battle Royal, Jazz in a Six-Pack Challenge for the vacant title, Paige vs. AJ Lee and Lana vs. Naomi.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar they want to be Grand Slam Champion first out of these Superstars who are just one title win away - John Cena (Intercontinental Title), Triple H (United States Title), Kofi Kingston (WWE or Universal Title), Kane (United States Title), Kevin Owens (RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Title), Zack Ryder (WWE or Universal Title), Sheamus (Intercontinental Title) or Shelton Benjamin (WWE or Universal Title). As of this writing, 33% voted for Cena while 17% voted for Kofi, 16% for Owens, 9% for Triple H, 7% for Ryder, 7% for Benjamin, 6% for Kane and 5% for Sheamus.

- Xavier Woods' successful UpUpDownDown YouTube is celebrating 3 years today. The channel officially launched on June 15, 2015 and currently has 1,562,558 subscribers with 194,757,225 video views. Woods and the channel tweeted the following thanks today: