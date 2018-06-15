WrestlingInc.com

Top NJPW Star Confirmed For 'All In', Preview Of Tonight's 'MLW Fusion', Mick Foley Note

By Raj Giri | June 15, 2018

- On tonight's episode of Major League Wrestling: FUSION, the next World Tag Team Champions will be decided as Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix face the Dirty Blondes and Team TBD in an anything goes title fight. Plus, a bounty hunter will target World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland while Maxwell J. Friedman will battle MVP. The show airs at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST and again at 2:00 AM EST / 11:00 PM PST on beIN SPORTS. Click here for an infographic on how you can watch MLW Fusion in your area.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be heading to !BANG! TV on Saturday, June 30th at 7pm at their sound stage in Ocala, FL. You can get more details at dory-funk.com.

Kota Ibushi Reveals Several WWE Deals He Turned Down
Kota Ibushi Reveals Several WWE Deals He Turned Down

- Kota Ibushi was confirmed today to be appearing at "All In" on September 1st, as seen below:



