Triple H Hypes WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' (Video), Full Ligero Vs. Travis Banks Video, WWE Stock

- Above is full video from Ligero vs. Travis Banks in the WWE UK Title tournament. The match was filmed at the UK Download Festival last weekend. Banks will now face Ashton Smith in the quarterfinals on Monday in London.
- WWE stock was up 1.10% today, closing at $62.67 per share. Today's high was $63.51 and the low was $62.20.
- Triple H tweeted the following promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event. We will have live coverage here on the site, beginning at 7:30pm EST for the pre-show. We will also have live coverage of the post-Takeover interview with Triple H and Cathy Kelley.
