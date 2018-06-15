WWE Star Says He Needs To Work Harder, WWE Coach With UK Talents (Video), Kevin Owens - Shania Twain

- Above is new video of WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside working out with the WWE UK Superstars ahead of the WWE UK Title tournament event and the NXT UK Title event on Monday & Tuesday at Royal Albert Hall in London. As noted, the two-night event will air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.

- The latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looks at why Kevin Owens recently returned to Twitter and got verified - to get country music singer Shania Twain's attention.

"I got verified again so that I can beg Shania Twain to play my favorite song 'When' at her concert this summer in Montreal because I'll be there," Owens wrote in his Twitter bio. "I'm serious."

See Also Kevin Owens Says He Signed New Five-Year Deal With The Company

- We noted earlier this week how Mike Kanellis did a Twitter Q&A and noted that he just wants to "work and wrestle" more, and would be interested in going to WWE NXT if it meant more in-ring time. Kanellis replied to another fan and said he just needs to work harder when asked if thinks WWE has misused him. You can see the exchange below:

Do you think that the WWE has miss used you? Because i think you are one of the best — Brodrick (@Brodric38) June 14, 2018