WWE NXT Stars Vs. Lion Cub In Tug-of-War, WWE Network Podcast To Discuss Top Star, John Cena Video

- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for Sunday's episode. Above is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella talking about having kids. Below is video of Nikki and Brie Bella talking about Cena's "Today" show appearance where he revealed he wanted to spend his life with Nikki and have a family with her.

- Next Wednesday's "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network will focus on WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. This week's show took a look at the TNA run of current WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- Below is recent video of WWE NXT Superstars Ricochet and Fabian Aichner teaming with new SmackDown Superstar Killian Dain playing a game of tug-of-war against a lion cub at the San Antonio Zoo: