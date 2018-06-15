Triple H Praises WWE UK Star, The Undisputed Era Attacks Opponents (Video), Family Goes Backstage

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton looking at how WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly ambushing Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch at Thursday's NXT live event in Louisville, KY. Braxon also talks to Oney and Burch as they prepare to face Strong and O'Reilly for the titles at "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday. Burch says Takeover means everything to them and The Undisputed Era can't take that from the. Lorcan says they're done talking but he dares The Undisputed Era to try and ambush them at tonight's live event in Evansville, Indiana. Lorcan ends the promo by saying they're coming to take the titles at Takeover.

- The Irish Mirror recently spoke with WWE UK Superstar Jordan Devlin. The article also includes comments from Triple H.

"He's one of the guys that has stuck out the most. I've seen Jordan working throughout the year for various promotions that we have alliances with, like OTT. I've been impressed with how he's progressed throughout the year," Triple H said. "I was really impressed with him at Download [Festival, where he faced Tyson T-Bone in the tournament's first round]. I thought he did a phenomenal job."

Devlin, who was trained by Finn Balor, is set to face Flash Morgan Webster in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London. Devlin commented on defeating Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Title and continuing to work as the OTT World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think Pete has carried the WWE UK Championship well over the last year, and it hasn't affected his independent dates too much," Devlin said. "When you're the world champion for a company, you don't necessarily have to defend the title every month, it might even devalue the title if everyone and anyone can have a shot. But I think the OTT fans and Joe [Cabray, the company's promoter] would give me a bit of leniency."

- Titus O'Neil, referee Scott Armstrong and other WWE Superstars teamed up to give The Hall Family a special experience at their first WWE event in Bossier City, Louisiana this past week. Titus and Armstrong tweeted the following: