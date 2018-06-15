Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Teaming Up, G1 Climax 28 Website Opens, New NJPW Merchandise

- Above is some of the latest NJPW merchandise featuring new shirts for Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Tetysuya Naito, and others.

- Earlier today the card for the upcoming CEO Fight Game Championship/NJPW event in Daytona Beach, Florida on June 29 was revealed. The "CEO x NJPW When Words Collide" event will be streamed on CEO's Twitch channel at 8pm ET. Most notably on the card, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will team up to take on Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi. Below is the full card:

* The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

* Roppongi 3K vs. Dragon Lee and Rysuke Taguchi

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Rocky Romero

* Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens

- NJPW has opened its new G1 Climax 28 website, which you can check out by clicking here. As noted, NJPW announced the official theme for this year's G1 Climax (July 14 - August 12), "Break the Contradictions" by Man with a Mission. Participants, blocks, and key main events will be announced on June 17, 18, and 19 respectively. You can check out the song below.