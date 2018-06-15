WrestlingInc.com

Goldust Talks Paint (Video), Lacey Evans Disses Fan At WWE NXT Event (Video), WWE Network Additions

By Marc Middleton | June 15, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Lacey Evans dissing a fan at the recent WWE NXT live event in Antwerp, Belgium. Evans teamed with Bianca Belair for a loss to Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae at the show in Antwerp.

- WWE Network added 18 episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling to the vault this week. The episodes were from 1983, 1984 and 1985.

- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Goldust talking about his WWE Photo Shoot episode and showing a clip of his comments on the Goldust paint.


