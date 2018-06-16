Money in the Bank is drawing near and this year will again feature two MITB Ladder Matches. For the men it will be: Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Xavier/Kofi/Big E. In the women's match it will be: Ember Moon, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi, and Sasha Banks

Today's questions: Who will win in the Men's MITB Ladder Match? Who will win in the Women's MITB Ladder Match?

