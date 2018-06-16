ROH State Of The Art Results (6/16): Shane 'Hurricane' Helms Debuts, Bullet Club In The Main Event

Last night ROH State of the Art: San Antonio took place with Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks defeating Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Lance Archer in the main event. Also last night, Shane "Hurricane" Helms and Thunder Rosa made their ROH debuts, both in losing efforts.

Below are the full results:

* Bullet Club (Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) and Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer)

* Cody defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Team CMLL (Stuka Jr., Atlantis, and Guerrero Maya Jr.) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky)

* Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood defeated Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) defeated The Boys

* Jay Lethal defeated TK O'Ryan

* Bully Ray, Punishment Martinez, and Shane Taylor defeated Shane Helms, Cheeseburger, and Delirious

* Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus

* Silas Young defeated Curt Stallion

See Also ROH Reportedly Set To Make Madison Square Garden Debut

ROH State of the Art: Dallas goes down later today, here's the full card:

* Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page (If any of the challengers pin Young, they instantly get a ROH World TV Championship match. If Young pins any of the challengers, they can't challenge for the title for one year.)

* The Briscoes vs. Killer Elite Squad (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr. (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa

* Cody vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon

* The Young Bucks vs. The Boys

* The Addiction vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms and Delirious