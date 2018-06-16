WWE Announces Australian Super Show-Down Featuring The Undertaker Vs. Triple H

WWE's huge reach wraps around the world at this point ensuring as many people in any modernized location on the planet can stay aware of the company's existence.

It was reported a couple months ago that WWE would be holding a massive event in Austrailia and Michael Cole even made reference to it during Monday Night Raw. No other details were given at that time but it looks like we finally have our answer about what is going to happen Down Under for WWE.

WWE made it official today that the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne Australia will play host to WWE's Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6th. The event will to be a star-studded affair as Vince McMahon promised participation from John Cena, Ronda Rousey, "and practically every Superstar from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live."

Superstars mentioned in the press release also include Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Big Show and The IIconics. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will probably be extremely well-received in their native Australia.

Other legends from WWE's past were announced for the big event such as Shawn Michaels, Big Show, and Kurt Angle. It stands to reason WWE is going to stack this show as much as possible to sell as many seats as they can in a building that holds a capacity record of 100,021 for the AFL Grand Final in 2017. WWE could theoretically fit even more people in the stadium since it is possible to put plenty of seats on the actual field which is impossible during a typical sporting event.

See Also WWE could also have Rey Mysterio by October for the Super Show-Down as well

But the real attention grabber came when The Chairman Of The Board announced that The Undertaker vs Triple H "will compete against each other for the very last time ending an iconic era in WWE." The WWE Universe will definitely be tuning in to see the largest Australian event in WWE History. If this match is truly the final confrontation between The Dead Man and The Game then they've picked a huge spotlight event for that encounter.

More details are probably going to start rolling out as we get closer to the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, but the fact we have a date and one historic match is enough to certainly pique anyone's interest.

You can check out the official press release for the event below: