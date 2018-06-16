WWE Announces Australian Super Show-Down Featuring The Undertaker Vs. Triple H

WWE's huge reach wraps around the world at this point ensuring as many people in any modernized location on the planet can stay aware of the company's existence.
It was reported a couple months ago that WWE would be holding a massive event in Austrailia and Michael Cole even made reference to it during Monday Night Raw. No other details were given at that time but it looks like we finally have our answer about what is going to happen Down Under for WWE.
WWE made it official today that the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne Australia will play host to WWE's Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6th. The event will to be a star-studded affair as Vince McMahon promised participation from John Cena, Ronda Rousey, "and practically every Superstar from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live."
Superstars mentioned in the press release also include Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Big Show and The IIconics. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will probably be extremely well-received in their native Australia.
Other legends from WWE's past were announced for the big event such as Shawn Michaels, Big Show, and Kurt Angle. It stands to reason WWE is going to stack this show as much as possible to sell as many seats as they can in a building that holds a capacity record of 100,021 for the AFL Grand Final in 2017. WWE could theoretically fit even more people in the stadium since it is possible to put plenty of seats on the actual field which is impossible during a typical sporting event.
But the real attention grabber came when The Chairman Of The Board announced that The Undertaker vs Triple H "will compete against each other for the very last time ending an iconic era in WWE." The WWE Universe will definitely be tuning in to see the largest Australian event in WWE History. If this match is truly the final confrontation between The Dead Man and The Game then they've picked a huge spotlight event for that encounter.
More details are probably going to start rolling out as we get closer to the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, but the fact we have a date and one historic match is enough to certainly pique anyone's interest.
You can check out the official press release for the event below:
"WWE®'S BIGGEST STARS COME TO AUSTRALIA FOR SUPER SHOW-DOWN ON OCTOBER 6
MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2018 – In partnership with TEG Dainty, WWE will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, a historic event taking placeat the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, October 6, 2018, featuring the largest roster of WWE Superstars and Legends ever to appear in the country.
Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 am AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22 at 12noon AEST and is open until Tuesday, June 26 at 10pm AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The eventwill stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world.
Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will be able to see The Undertaker™ take on Triple H™ for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars including John Cena™, Ronda Rousey™, Shane McMahon™, Seth Rollins™, Roman Reigns™, Shawn Michaels™, Randy Orton™, Nia Jax™, AJ Styles™, Charlotte Flair™, Daniel Bryan™, The Miz™, Sasha Banks™, Alexa Bliss™, Big Show™, Bray Wyatt™, Australian tag team Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce of The IIconics™ and many more*.
"WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade," said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. "After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world's most iconic sports stadiums."
"WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude."
"The eyes of the world will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October when thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world descend on our great city for WWE Super Show-Down," said Victorian Minister for Tourism & Major Events, John Eren. "The Victorian Government will keep bringing the biggest events to our state because these events are good for our economy, good for our tourism industry and good for local jobs."
The largest WWE event previously held in Australia was the Global Warning event in 2002 at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium, setting an entertainment attendance record of 56,743.
*Talent line-up subject to change."