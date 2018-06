Remember to join us tonight at 7:30pm EST for live coverage of the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below is the current confirmed card:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream