WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Peoria (6/15): Six-Man Main Event, The AOP, Seth Rollins Retains, More

By Marc Middleton | June 16, 2018

Thanks to Mickie Avery for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Peoria, Illinois:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt retained over The Revival

* Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley ended in a No Contest with interference to set up the next match

* Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Goldust defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting Elias' performance

* The Authors of Pain defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defeated Breezango

* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top