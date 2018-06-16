WWE Live Event Results From Peoria (6/15): Six-Man Main Event, The AOP, Seth Rollins Retains, More

Thanks to Mickie Avery for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Peoria, Illinois:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt retained over The Revival

* Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley ended in a No Contest with interference to set up the next match

* Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Goldust defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting Elias' performance

* The Authors of Pain defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defeated Breezango

* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal