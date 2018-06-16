- Above is a lengthy promo for Nikki Cross vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at tonight's "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

- Rezar from The Authors of Pain turns 24 years old today while ECW Original The Sandman turns 55. Also, today would have been the 59th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

- It looks like Maria Kanellis may be planning a return to the ring soon. Maria has not wrestled since WWE signed her and husband Mike Kanellis in June 2017 but she's been away from her role as Mike's manager since announcing her pregnancy in September. The former TNA Knockouts Champion gave birth on April 3rd of this year and Mike tweeted the following during a recent Twitter Q&A when asked if Maria is planning a comeback: