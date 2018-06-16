WWE Japan Updated Match Listings, The Rock Reveals Big Sequel, Shocking Money In The Bank Moments

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring shocking Money In the Bank Ladder Match moments.

- Below are the updated line-ups for WWE's return to Tokyo, Japan later this month:

Friday, June 29th:

* Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega

* Samoa Joe vs. Tye Dillinger

* Hideo Itami vs. The Miz

* Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce with Lana

* The New Day vs. The Bar

* Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

* The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers

* No DQ Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Saturday, June 30th:

* Hideo Itami vs. Big Cass

* The Miz vs. Sin Cara

* Tye Dillinger vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega

* Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce with Lana

* The Usos vs. Rusev and Aiden English

* The New Day vs. The Bar vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers

* Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella

* Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

- The Rock and his crew have started working on the sequel to his Jumanji movie that came out in December 2017. The movie has made more than $960 million at the box office since the release. Rock wrote the following on the sequel:

Ladies, gents and children of all ages.. The JUMANJI SEQUEL is officially underway.

Holy s--t what a dynamite pitch from our writer/director Jake Kasdan.

We couldn't stop laughing and most importantly - like our first JUMANJI - the HEART in our story is our anchor.

Writing with Jake,

are our original JUMANJI writers Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Back to produce is my twin, Matt Tolmach and myself, @danygarciaco & @hhgarcia41.

And sorry for the spoiler but @kevinhart4real dies in the first 15 seconds of the movie, to what I'm assuming will be a HUGE standing ovation from the audience and the cast @karengillanofficial @jackblack @nickjonas

#TheSmolderReturns #SevenBucksProds #SONY #JUMANJI