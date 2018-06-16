WrestlingInc.com

By Marc Middleton | June 16, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Evansville (6/15): Undisputed Era Retains, Top Stars Team Up, More Photo Credit: Tom G.

Thanks to Timothy Connelly for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Evansville, Indiana:

* The War Raiders defeated TM61

* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza

* Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Kassius Ohno

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and EC3 defeated The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan

