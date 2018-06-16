WWE NXT Live Event Results From Evansville (6/15): Undisputed Era Retains, Top Stars Team Up, More

Thanks to Timothy Connelly for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Evansville, Indiana:
* The War Raiders defeated TM61
* Fabian Aichner defeated Raul Mendoza
* Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah
* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
* Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Kassius Ohno
* NXT Champion Aleister Black and EC3 defeated The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan