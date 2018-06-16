ROH Episode 351 Recap: The Briscoes Vs. Roppongi 3K For The Tag Titles, Flip Gordon In Action

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Jonathan Gresham and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. Gresham locks in a wrist-lock on Gordon. Gordon reverses it into a wrist-lock of his own before switching to a headlock on Gresham. Gresham cartwheels out of it. They eventually exchange strikes. Gordon connects with a kick on Gresham. Gresham goes for a Springboard DDT from off the second rope on Gordon. Gordon catches Gresham. Gordon hits Falcon Arrow on Gresham. Gordon pins Gresham for a two count. Gresham rolls Gordon up for a two count. Gresham hits an Insiguri on Gordon. Gordon hits a Pele kick on Gresham. Gordon springboards from the second rope and hits a Star Spangled Stunner on Gresham. Gordon pins Gresham fro the win.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Bully Ray comes to the ring after the match. Ray says that he recently found out some stuff about Gordon that changed his perception of him. Ray talks about how Gordon is from Montana and how his parents wanted to retire in Montana. Ray talks about his parents having passed away before being able to move to Montana. Ray pulls out pictures of his parents to show Gordon. Ray brings up how Gordon used to be in the army. Ray talks about how from this point forward, they have zero heat and how he wants to shake Gordon's hand. They shake hands. Ray salutes Gordon, before kicking him below the belt. Ray asks if they know who he is and says that he's Bully Ray. Ray says that Flip is nothing more than a stupid young boy.

A recap is shown of Austin Aries turning on Kenny King last week.

Kelly Klein and Deanna Purrazo make their entrances.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein

Purrazzo dives off the apron onto Klein. Purrazo sends Klein into the ringside barrier. Purrazo sends Klein into the side of the ring. Purrazo rolls Klein into the ring. Klein eventually gets Purrazzo up in a fireman's carry position. Purrazzo fights out of it. Purrazzo pushes Klein into the referee. Purrazzo hits Cutter on Klein. Purrazzo pins Klein, the referee is still down though. Purrazzo gets the referee up. Klein kicks Purrazzo. Purrazzo blocks a suplex attempt from Klein. Purrazzo locks in a Fujiwara Armbar on Klein. Klein reverses it into a Guillotine Choke on Purrazzo. Purrazzo taps out.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team. Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) and ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) (c) vs. Roppongi 3K

The Briscoes refuse to shake the hands of Sho and Yoh. Sho and Yoh turn their backs. The Briscoes attack Sho and Yoh from behind. Mark chops Sho in the ring. You sends Jay into the ringside barrier. You comes into the ring and hits a drop-toe-hold on Mark as Yoh kicks him in the face. Sho is tagged in. Sho stomps Mark. Sho and Yoh eventually hit their 3K finisher on Mark. Yoh covers Mark for a two count. Sho hits a Lung-blower on Mark. Yoh dropkicks Mark. Jay throws a chair into the ring. Mark kicks Yoh below the belt as the referee gets the chair out of the ring. Sho strikes Mark several times. Mark ducks a clothesline attempt by Sho. Jay tags in as Mark is choking Sho out. Jay hits the Jay-Driller on Yoh. Jay pins Yoh for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

They Best In The World as the show comes to a close.