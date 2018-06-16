Top WWE Stars Hype Super Show-Down (Videos), Hardys WWE 24 Clip, Lars Sullivan On Tonight's Match

- As noted, the next WWE 24 special on the WWE Network will be "The Hardys: Woken" and it will premiere at 11pm EST after the Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air on Sunday. The special will replay after RAW goes off the air on Monday. Above is a clip from the show with RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy talking about the inspiration for The Final Deletion.

- Lars Sullivan tweeted the following today as he prepares to face WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black in the main event of tonight's "Takeover: Chicago II" show:

I'm turning Aleister Black into toilet paper tonight. After tonight, "Guy with tattoos" is going to be known as "guy who lost his championship to the FREAK Lars Sullivan" — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) June 16, 2018

- As Aaron noted earlier, WWE has announced a Super Show-Down event for Saturday, October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Triple H vs. The Undertaker has been announced for the show and other Superstars advertised to appear include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt, Australian stars Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and more.

Below are promos for the big event from Vince McMahon, Triple H, Rousey, Styles, Reigns and Braun Strowman, who was not advertised in the original announcement. A promo to hype tickets going on sale June 28th can also be seen below: