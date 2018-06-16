Fans Upset At WWE Live Event, Possible WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Angle, Ruby Riott - Xavier Woods

- Ruby Riott appears in this new UpUpDownDown vlog with Xavier Woods. Woods brings Riott some gifts that were mentioned in her recent Superstar Savepoint episode - French Toast Crunch cereal and a Golden Girls t-shirt.

- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and EC3 have been announced for tonight's "Takeover: Chicago II" pre-show, which begins at 7:30pm EST. The pre-show will be hosted by Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and former NFL player Pat McAfee, who is returning as an analyst. Cole, who had a run-in with McAfee at a NXT live event several months ago, tweeted about a possible confrontation with McAfee on the pre-show. Cole has not been announced for a Takeover match as of this writing.

- Our correspondent at last night's WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois noted that many fans were upset at there being no women's match and no appearance by Braun Strowman, who was advertised ahead of time. There were 8 matches at last night's live event in Peoria but the women's division was not represented. Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss had been advertised at one point.

Below are tweets from fans in attendance last night: