Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top 5 Wrestlers In The World

Cody Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on his top five wrestlers in the world, Marty Scurll, and the Bullet Club. Here are some of the highlights:

Top five wrestlers in the world right now:

"In the modern era of reality is reality versus perception is reality, it's simple. I am the best in the world. It's 1: Cody; 2: Kenny [Omega]; 3: [Kazuchika] Okada; 4: Charlotte; 5: [John] Cena, with [Will] Ospreay creeping up on the list. It's my responsibility with the event to live up to that ranking. I am unbelievably good at this, because of hard work and dedication."

Marty Scurll being added to the ROH World Championship match between Dalton Castle and Cody Rhodes at Best in the World:

"I think Marty being included in this match is wonderful. He supersedes the 'junior' qualification. He has a great fan base. But Marty is Prince Lotor. He sits at my table, but doesn't eat first. I do. Daddy eats first."

Bullet Club never being topped:

"As the leader of the Bullet Club, I can't slow down now. I am an example for everybody who thought just slapping the Bullet Club logo on you would define your career. The Bullet Club keeps New Japan Pro Wrestling in the black. Far in the black. Because of me. I'm a part-timer in that company and I hold the Tokyo Dome merchandising record and Osaka's. Funkos. Bucks on a career run. This Bullet Club may never be topped."

Rhodes also talked about Dalton Castle's ROH World Title run. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.