Suspect & Items Revealed In WWE Hotel Theft, John Cena - Nikki Bella Wedding On?, Bas Rutten - WWE

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this Total Bellas exclusive clip with John Cena and Nikki Bella getting cozy once again, apparently happy that the wedding is back on.

- As noted, Rusev took to Twitter this past week and accused the cleaning staff of theft at the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis. SmackDown General Manager Paige also took to Twitter and called out the Sheraton Memphis staff this week but she didn't mention being a victim of theft.

FOX 13 in Memphis reports that a police investigation is underway due to Rusev's complaint. Rusev did mention on Twitter that he was prosecuting and that the head of security at the hotel blamed him for leaving valuables in the room. Memphis police were called to the hotel at around 3pm on Monday, June 11th. Rusev told police that he and Lana left their room at 12:30pm and returned at 1:10pm to find items missing - a Sony digital camera and his wallet with $500 cash in it.

Police have identified a suspect - Portia Williams, who is a cleaning lady at the hotel. Williams entered the room to clean it while the "Do Not Disturb" sign was on the door, which Rusev noted on Twitter and police have confirmed. Williams told police that she found the wallet in the trash inside a chicken box. Police said head of security Kennen Brooks did speak with Rusev but "advised" him. Security ended up retrieving the wallet and returning it to Rusev but the $500 cash was missing.

- WWE posted this video of UFC Hall of Famer discussing Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Bas believes the size difference means nothing and that Rousey will manhandle Jax.