

WWE Main Event Recap: Chad Gable In Action, Titus Worldwide Vs. The Ascension, Mojo Rawley

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus Worldwide (Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil with Dana Brooke) and The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Titus Worldwide (Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil) vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Viktor and O'Neil start the match. Viktor backs O'Neil into the corner and chops him. Viktor mocks O'Neil's worldwide catch phrase. O'Neil sends Viktor to the corner and slaps him on the chest. Late in the match, Crews kicks Konnor in the face. Viktor and O'Neil are tagged back into the match. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Viktor. O'Neil splashes Konnor in the corner. O'Neil clotheslines Viktor. O'Neil connects with a boot to Viktor. O'Neil splashes Viktor in the corner. O'Neil hits a powerslam on Viktor. Konnor breaks ups pinball attempt by O'Neil. Crews comes into the ring. Crews kicks Konnor. O'Neil clotheslines Konnor out of the ring. Crews hits a moonsault from off the apron on Konnor. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Viktor. O'Neil pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Titus Worldwide (Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews)

A recap of Natalya defeating Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon in a Fatal 4 Way on RAW is shown.

A recap of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana & Naomi defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Carmerlla, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Braun Strowman defeating Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Bobby Roode on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Rusev defeating Samoa Joe with The Mix as guest referee.

Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Chad Gable vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley pushes Gable to the mat. Rawley strikes Gable. Gable eventually pushes Rawley to the corner. Gable hits a German Suplex on Rawley. Gable pins Rawley for a two count. Rawley reverses a Northern Lights Suplex attempt by Gable into a fireman's carry position. Rawley slams Gable to the mat. Rawley pins Gable for a two count. Rawley runs towards Gable in the corner, Gable gets his boot up. Gable rolls Rawley up for a two count. Gable strikes Rawley. Gable hits the ropes. Rawley catches Gable and spikes his chest on the top rope. Rawley hits a running forearm on Gable. Rawley pins Gable for the win.