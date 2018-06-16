WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss Gets A Tattoo (Photo), Dana White And Jerry Lawler Involved In Wrestling Match, Cesaro

By Joshua Gagnon | June 16, 2018

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he looks to eventually obtain 5,000 trophies in the game.

- While filming Lookin' for a Fight, UFC President Dana White appeared at a Beale Street Brawl wrestling event that took place yesterday in Memphis. Matt Serra and Derrick King took on Din Thomas and Dustin Starr and in the video below Dana White and Jerry Lawler got involved to help Serra and King win the match.



Enzo Amore On Moment His Real-Life Heat With Big Cass Started, If He'll Ever Wrestle Again, Neville
See Also
Enzo Amore On Moment His Real-Life Heat With Big Cass Started, If He'll Ever Wrestle Again, Neville

- Looks like Alexa Bliss got a new tattoo yesterday. Bliss wrote, "Still red and swollen ... but means so much to me 'I am enough.'" Bliss will be involved in tomorrow's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top