Alexa Bliss Gets A Tattoo (Photo), Dana White And Jerry Lawler Involved In Wrestling Match, Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he looks to eventually obtain 5,000 trophies in the game.

- While filming Lookin' for a Fight, UFC President Dana White appeared at a Beale Street Brawl wrestling event that took place yesterday in Memphis. Matt Serra and Derrick King took on Din Thomas and Dustin Starr and in the video below Dana White and Jerry Lawler got involved to help Serra and King win the match.

We are in Memphis this week filming Lookin for a Fight. We will be Pro Wrestling at King Jerry Lawlers Bar and Grille Friday June 15th at 6 pm. Pop in!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jExGoqYcoT — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2018

@ufc President @danawhite, Derrick King & Matt Serra pick up the win with a little help from @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/rweCZkwfga — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) June 15, 2018

- Looks like Alexa Bliss got a new tattoo yesterday. Bliss wrote, "Still red and swollen ... but means so much to me 'I am enough.'" Bliss will be involved in tomorrow's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.